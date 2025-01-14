Naked suspect arrested during home invasion in southeastern Michigan, amid sub-freezing temps

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

Search for missing Warren mother centers around landfill and more top stories

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A naked man was taken into custody after Monroe County deputies struggled with him at the scene of a home invasion Monday in Berlin Township.

That situation occurred after Monroe County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls just before 8:30 p.m. about an unclothed man saying odd things and behaving strangely at a business in the 8800 block of Swan Creek Road., according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Both the home and business locations are just east of Interstate 75's Exit 21, Newport Road.

The weather in Monroe was about 18 degrees at the time, according to records from the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac.

The first round of 911 calls included reports that the man had left his vehicle behind on Swan Creek Road and ran off on foot.

As four deputies were searching the area for him, another 911 call came from the house on nearby Law Street. That person said a man had entered the home, and when confronted, assaulted the homeowner.

The suspect was leaving the residence when deputies arrived.

"Upon observing the deputies, the suspect ran back toward the home, where he attempted to re-enter and again assaulted the homeowner, as the homeowner attempted to hold the door shut," the report said. "A struggle at the doorway then ensued between the suspect and deputies, where the suspect assaulted the deputies and resisted arrest, prior to being taken into custody."

The suspect, whose name was not released, is 34 years old and from New York. He is currently lodged at the Monroe County Jail on charges that include home invasion, assaulting police, resisting and obstructing, and indecent exposure.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7758.