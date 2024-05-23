Naked bicyclist reported to St. Clair Shores police

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - St. Clair Shores police responded to a report of a man riding his bike naked early Wednesday morning.

At about 6:45 a.m. on May 22, the department received a report of a man who was allegedly riding a bike along Jefferson Avenue near Masonic with no clothes on, according to St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen.

When officers responded to the area, they could not find the bicyclist.

No other sightings of this man have been reported.