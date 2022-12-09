MSP sergeant shot in the line of duty welcomed home in Monroe County

Monroe County, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police sergeant who was shot multiple times in the line of duty has returned home to Monroe County.

Detective Sgt. Devin Kachar was released from rehabilitation Thursday. He was met by hundreds of residents and law enforcement officers who lined the streets celebrating his return home.

Welcome Home: On 9/27, D/Sgt Devin Kachar was shot multiple times in the line of duty. Today, he was released from the rehabilitation center and was welcomed home by multiple police agencies and the community of Monroe County. 1/ pic.twitter.com/I2QWJu8dzv — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) December 8, 2022

Authorities say Kachar was shot on Sept. 27 while undercover with the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team. The 10-year veteran of MSP was listed in critical condition shortly after the shooting. He was updated to stable condition later that day.

The accused shooter, 28-year-old Andrae Scott Jr., was charged with assault with intent to murder, delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance, and two felony firearm counts.

MSP said Kachar's injuries were significant, and he will have a long road to recovery. Anyone interested can make a donation to help Kachar and his family through the recovery process.

They offer three ways to donate. The first way is through through PNC Bank with the following information:

Account number: 4170166079

FBO Kachar Family

Thin Blue Line of MIchigan

The second way is to mail your donation to Thin Blue Line of Michigan at PO Box 532133, Livonia, MI 48153.

The third way is to donate by credit card at the Thin Blue Line of Michigan website. Just make sure you type FBO KACHAR FAMILY in the "Donation Purpose" box.