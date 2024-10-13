Motorist dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

Walz visiting Macomb County, Jill Biden in Michigan next week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A motorist is dead after crashing a van into a tree in St. Clair county, with the vehicle catching fire soon after.

The crash happened Friday morning on Interstate 69 in Riley Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a motorist was driving a Toyota minivan on the interstate, reaching a speed of 90 mph at one point. Witnesses say the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The sheriff's office says the van caught fire as people near the crash tried to get the motorist out. The vehicle was fully in flames when firefighters got to the crash scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the huffing of aerosolized chemicals may have been a factor in the crash.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, Fire Investigation Unit and Accident Investigation Unit are looking into the incident.