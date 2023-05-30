Motorcyclist killed in crash in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old Monroe man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a tractor-trailer in Frenchtown Township Monday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, a tractor-trailer was turning eastbound onto Newport Road off southbound Telegraph Road around 12:27 p.m. Monday when it was struck by the motorcyclist who was riding northbound on Telegraph. The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle and came to rest at the intersection.

The sheriff's office says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash and was released from the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.