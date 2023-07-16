Motorcyclist dies in hit and run crash in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -- Police in Detroit are looking for the driver who caused an accident on the city's southwest side that left a motorcyclist dead.

Police said the accident happened on Lawndale at Lane, near Vernor Hwy, shortly before 3:30pm on Sunday, July 16.

The victim, described only as a man in his 20's, was traveling on Lawndale when a man in a white van turned in front of him, leading to a crash. The suspect in the van left the scene.

The Detroit Police Fatal Squad is now investigating the accident.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260.

Anonymous tips can also be called into Crimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.