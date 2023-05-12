Motor City Tennis hosting introduction to tennis event at Palmer Park

(CBS DETROIT) - May is National Tennis Month.

In celebration of the month, the Motor City Tennis Club and the People for Palmer Park Tennis Academy are hosting an introduction to tennis event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Palmer Park in Detroit.

Beginners, intermediate and advanced players are welcome to come. Rackets will be provided.

Leonora King from the People for Palmer Park Tennis Academy joined CBS News Detroit Friday morning to preview the event.

Tennis courts at Palmer Park are located just north of the park entrance at Woodward & Merrill Plaisance.