Motor City Tattoo Expo happening in Detroit this weekend. What to know

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City Tattoo Expo returns to Downtown Detroit this weekend.

The tattoo convention is celebrating its 28th year and will bring in over 300 artists and vendors.

It will happen from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

One-day, two-day and three-day ticket options can be purchased on the event's website.

Detroit tattoo expo seminars

Guest will have the opportunity to attend the following seminars:

Double Your Income, Keep The 'Man' Off Your Back, and Future-Proof Your Career w/ Ben Shaw

When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2

Where: Greco Conference Room

Cost: $150



This seminar is led by Ben Shaw, who owns a shop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has more than 22 years of experience in the industry. Shaw will discuss the challenges he faced navigating the industry as an artist and business owner and give tips so fellow artists can see success without experiencing the same challenges he did.

A.I. In Tattooing w/ Bryan Sánchez M.

When: noon on Saturday, March 2

Where: Michelangelo Conference Room

Cost: $150



Bryan Sánchez M. will lead a seminar on artificial intelligence in the tattoo industry. The discussion will focus on how A.I. tools can assist artists in creativity and design skills.

Faith and Tattoos w/ Ram Lee

When: 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 3

Where: Michelangelo Conference Room

Cost: Free

Ram Lee, who has been tattooing for 29 years, will share his story of struggles, violence and repentance and how Jesus' love helped him and can help others experience hope and forgiveness.

Black and Gray: Luck Of The Draw w/ Marshall Bennett & Bob Tyrrell

When: Sunday, March 3 (Time hasn't been determined yet)

Where: Michelangelo Conference Room

Cost: $200

Detroit artists Marshall Bennett and Bob Tyrell will share their knowledge about tattooing in black and gray, giving tips and insight from their decades of experience in the industry and more.

Detroit tattoo expo contests

There is a $10 entry fee for each tattoo submitted in one of the tattoo contest categories. The two contests on Friday include Best of Day: Black & Gray and Best of Day: Color.

On Saturday, the contest categories include Best Black & Gary: Small, medium and large, Best Color: Small, medium and large, Best Portrait (with photo), Best Overall and Best Lettering.

On Sunday, the categories include Best Cover-Up, Best Traditional, Best Arm Sleeve, Best Leg Sleeve, Best Chest and Best Back Piece.

More information about the entry times and when the awards are presented is available on the expo's website.