Owner of vandalized Detroit coffee shop encourages suspects to turn themselves in

(CBS DETROIT) — The owner of Morningside Cafe, a local favorite coffee shop in Detroit, was shocked to find major damage after vandals attempted a break-in.

It'll take thousands of dollars to repair the damage two vandals caused on Dec. 27.

"I was just dumbfounded, shocked," said Jeffrey Lewis II, owner of Morningside Cafe.

Lewis said when he arrived to open his shop, he noticed an extensive amount of damage to the front window.

"It was completely shattered, pretty much the entire window," he said.

Lewis says that camera footage shows two people throwing a heavy block at the front window. He says he recognized one of the suspects.

"One of the gentlemen he's actually been inside of our cafe. He's asked for handouts," Lewis said. "There's been a couple of times when I've actually given him money."

Lewis encourages the two suspects to turn themselves in. He said a Detroit police detective received the footage and the investigation is ongoing. So far, Lewis said, the community has rallied around the cafe.

"All the love and the well wishes, you know, those who have come in and given me hugs and told me it's going to be okay, it's definitely been appreciated," he said.

Lewis says it's the community that keeps him going.

"It's the people, you know, that's what makes my job. That's why I get up seven days a week to be here; it's the people," he said.