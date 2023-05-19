Morenci teen on dirt bike killed in crash in Lenawee County

SENECA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Morenci boy was killed Thursday afternoon when the dirt bike he was riding was struck by a vehicle on a Seneca Township road in Lenawee County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to the scene on Lime Creek Highway, south of W. Mulberry Road in Seneca Township around 4:13 p.m. Thursday.

According to MSP, a Ford Fusion, driven by a 19-year-old woman from Morenci, was driving southbound on Lime Creek Hwy. and approaching Morenci when the 16-year-old boy entered the roadway. The boy was struck by the Fusion and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

According to troopers, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.