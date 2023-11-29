MDHHS: More than 168K Michiganders renewed for Medicaid in October

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 168,000 Michigan residents have been renewed for Medicaid in October, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This comes after annual renewals paused for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say 804,613 people have been renewed to date.

Renewals will take place every month through May 2024.

"MDHHS is working to preserve health benefits for all qualifying residents and will continue to use every option available to achieve that outcome," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel in a statement. "We want to be sure that as many Michiganders as possible can continue to receive Medicaid coverage and appreciate the partnership of The Salvation Army and others in this effort."

According to a press release, 13,618 people were disenrolled from Medicaid in October due to no longer being eligible.

Additionally, 2,806 people who were eligible were not renewed for procedural reasons. MDHHS says it can reinstate those residents during a 90-day reconsideration period.

The department says it is waiting for enrollment forms from another 85,000 people who have until the end of November to return their paperwork.