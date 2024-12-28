Monroe County Central Dispatch working to restore non-emergency lines
(CBS DETROIT) — Monroe County Central Dispatch is working to restore its main non-emergency phone lines after reporting problems Saturday.
County officials say anyone calling dispatch at 734-243-7070 may hear what appears to be someone picking up the phone followed by dead air or a disconnection.
Dispatchers will attempt to call back if there is a number provided on the caller ID.
The county says dispatch can be reached at 734-241-2727 and 734-241-2728 for non-emergency calls. Anyone who receives a busy signal should try calling again.
There are reportedly no problems with 911 or Text-to-911 services, but the county says to only call 911 if there is a true emergency.
Officials with central dispatch are working with the phone vendor to restore service.