Monroe County ISD employee in custody after home invasion, sheriff says

(CBS DETROIT) — A Monroe County Intermediate School District employee is in custody after a home invasion and disturbance at the district's main campus.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says staff with the school district alerted Sergeant Jason Miller about a man acting erratic outside the main campus building in Monroe Township Friday afternoon.

The school district says the campus was put into lockdown as soon as Miller was notified of the situation.

Miller spoke to the man and noticed gestures and movements that made him believe the man may have been armed. Authorities say Miller called dispatch, prompting more authorities with the county to respond to the area.

The sergeant followed the man, who walked off school grounds and into an unlocked house on the 1100 block of South Raisinville Road. Two females and a male were inside the house.

The sheriff's office says the man then barricaded himself in a bedroom with one of the women. Deputies negotiated with the man inside the house and eventually "forced entry" into the bedroom, taking him into custody.

One of the females was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man did not have a weapon on himself or in his vehicle, according to the school district.

Authorities are investigating. The county is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the detective bureau at 734-240-7530.