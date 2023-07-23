Monica halts Detroit show after fan allegedly assaults woman in the crowd

(CBS DETROIT) - Rapper Monica is receiving praise and accolades after she stopped her show in Detroit when she witnessed a man allegedly assaulting a woman in the crowd.

Videos making the rounds on social media show the singer confronting the man from the stage at her show at the Riverfront Music Theater on Saturday night, July 22.

"Don't you hit her like that," Monica said, as she asked the alleged perpetrator to leave.

Monica then climbed down into the audience and confronted the man.

"You don't hit no … lady like that," she said as she hurled a few profanities at the fan.

Monica made the charts in the 90s with hits like "The Boy Is Mine."

A spokesperson for the Riverfront Music Festival released a lengthy statement on the incident on Sunday.

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival," said Andrus Macdonald.

"Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well."

Macdonald went on to say that organizers are working with police "to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable."

A full statement is below.

First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well. We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable. To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embodies the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate. Andrus Macdonald, Riverfront Music Festival Spokesperson

Detroit Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.