Southfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Deasia Williams was last seen on Dec. 26 and last spoke with family members on Dec. 29.
She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, and has black braided hair, and brown eyes.
Williams was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black leggings with white and red Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.