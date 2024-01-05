Southfield police search for missing 16-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deasia Williams was last seen on Dec. 26 and last spoke with family members on Dec. 29.

She is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, and has black braided hair, and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black leggings with white and red Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-796-5500.