Detroit police search for missing 29-year-old man
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old missing man.
Karielle Gregory was last seen in the 7600 block of Rosemount Ave. on Dec. 30 around 11 a.m.
He is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, has brown eyes, and black hair, weighing 160 pounds.
Both of Gregory's arms have full-length tattoos and he also goes by "Bug" or "Kari" according to police.
Gregory was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jeans, and black gym shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5640.
