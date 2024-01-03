Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. 

J' Vontae Hill was last seen in the 3400 block of Longfellow St. on Dec. 26 around 11 p.m., police said. 

He is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde and black hair. 

Hill was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie and pants, with black timberland boots. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1040. 

First published on January 3, 2024

