Detroit police search for missing 14-year-old boy

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 3, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 3, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 3, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

J' Vontae Hill was last seen in the 3400 block of Longfellow St. on Dec. 26 around 11 p.m., police said.

He is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde and black hair.

Hill was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie and pants, with black timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1040.