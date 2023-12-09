Detroit Police search for missing man living with dementia

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a missing 84-year-old man who lives with dementia.

Warren Lee Roberts was last seen on Dec. 1 in the 16600 block of Lahser, police said.

He was driving a silver Suzuki SUV with Michigan plate number 7470L8.

Roberts is described by police as White, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Roberts was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department at 313.596.5801.