Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Aaliyah Tayler was last seen on Dec. 17 around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Manderson, police said.
Tayler is described by police as:
- Black
- 4 feet and 11 inches tall
- Black and blonde hair
- 110 pounds
- Brown eyes
Tayler was last seen wearing dark jogging pants, a white hood, and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5640.
