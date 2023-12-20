Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Tayler was last seen on Dec. 17 around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Manderson, police said.

Tayler is described by police as:

Black

4 feet and 11 inches tall

Black and blonde hair

110 pounds

Brown eyes

Tayler was last seen wearing dark jogging pants, a white hood, and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5640.