Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Tayler was last seen on Dec. 17 around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Manderson, police said. 

Tayler is described by police as:

  • Black 
  • 4 feet and 11 inches tall 
  • Black and blonde hair 
  • 110 pounds 
  • Brown eyes 

Tayler was last seen wearing dark jogging pants, a white hood, and black flip-flops.  

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5640.  

First published on December 20, 2023 / 4:47 PM EST

