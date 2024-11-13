Minor fatally shot in Monroe County, Michigan, police say

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a minor was fatally shot on Wednesday in Monroe, Michigan.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Borgess Street. Monroe police did not provide any details on the shooting but believe the minor was the only person involved.

"We understand this is a deeply concerning event for our community, and appreciate your patience as we complete our investigation into this incident. We are dedicating all available resources to ensure a thorough investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim and family during this difficult time," police said in a social media post.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Alexander McKenzie at 734-243-7517.