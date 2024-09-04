Richard, the miniature pony with dwarfism, is defying the odds

Checking in with Richard, the dwarf miniature horse Checking in with Richard, the dwarf miniature horse 03:03

SOMERSET, Wis. — A 115-pound dwarf miniature pony has defied all the odds.

Richard was taken in by Coco's Heart Dog Rescue due to a hoarding situation. He underwent surgery to straighten his legs and was steadily improving until a larger horse kicked him and he had to go into surgery again this summer.

He recovered thanks to the help of the University of Minnesota.

Now he has a permanent home — called Richard's Place — on Coco's Heart Dog Rescue's property in Somerset. Staff there describe him as a stubborn pony who loves to eat.

He's also recently made a new friend: Donk, a miniature pony who recently had his eye removed. The two are a dynamic duo who go on their walks together.

Coco's Heart Dog Rescue hopes Donk and Richard will help grow their community service programs.