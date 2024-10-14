Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers respond to claims he doesn't live where he's registered to vote

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — We're nearing election day when Michigan voters will have to decide between Democrat Rep. Elisa Slotkin and former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers for Michigan's open seat in the U.S. Senate.

On Monday, Democrats are calling Rogers' residency into question.

According to documents and information obtained by the Detroit Free Press, Rogers owns property in White Lake Township where he's registered to vote, but he hasn't lived there yet.

CBS News Detroit's Jack Springgate is on your block in White Lake Township to find out if nearby residents consider him a neighbor.

Nearby residents in White Lake Township consider Rogers a neighbor as he built a new home on property he purchased six months after Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat became available, roughly one year after he purchased a $1.6 million home in Florida.

The property in question cannot legally be occupied as the new home has yet to receive a certificate of occupancy. However, that doesn't mean Rogers doesn't intend to live there, an important question when it comes to the validity of his residency there.

The Rogers campaign told CBS News Detroit that the Republican candidate would have moved in in July 2024 had complications with utility hookups not delayed the certificate of occupancy process. They say his intent is to move in as soon as it's approved.

A nearby neighbor says all signs point to that being the case.

"They're here on a regular basis. I see them both at least two or three times a week, and I'm in and out because of work. They've got painters here. They've had furniture delivered. They're getting ready to be here," they said asking to remain anonymous.

Democrats framed this issue as an attempt to take advantage of the system Monday morning.

"You can call me old fashioned, but I think someone who runs for the Senate from here in the State of Michigan should actually live in Michigan and should be able to legally vote here in Michigan," said Michigan State Senate President Pro Tempore Jeremy Moss.

A supporter of Rogers from Commerce Township says he's paying more attention to policies than whether a candidate is voting where they claim to live.

"Not really no. As long as he's representing us for what we want, that's what counts," said Pat Dubey.

Rogers campaign communications director Chris Gustafson issued a statement:

"Mike and Kristi are rebuilding their home in Oakland County and are eager to move in following countless delays by DTE and the township, I know this is a novel concept for DC-homeowner Slotkin as she's never bought or built a home in Michigan, doesn't live in her Congressional district, and only started voting here once she ran for Congress. It's quite telling that Slotkin is more focused on Mike and Kristi's home rather than the fact Michiganders cannot afford their own homes, groceries, or gas, thanks to her 100% support for Biden-Harris."