Michigan's youth voter turnout in 2022 was best in US, report says

(CBS DETROIT) - Young people in Michigan voted in the 2022 election at a higher rate than young people in any other state.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University, young voters in Michigan aged 18-29 turned out to vote in November at a rate of 37%.

The national average youth voter turnout rate was 23%. Michigan was also one of four states that had a higher youth turnout rate in 2022 than in 2018.

Other states with youth voter turnout rates above 30% include Minnesota, Maine, Oregon and Colorado.

According to the report, young people were the only age group saying abortion was the issue that influenced their vote the most.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her administration worked to improve education for students at colleges and universities throughout the state.

"We continue working with Michigan's colleges and universities and their local clerks to ensure young citizens can conveniently cast their ballot and know how to do so, and I'm thrilled to see data recognizing the impact of our work," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "A strong democracy requires informed and engaged citizens - and Michigan is leading the way in ensuring our youngest voters are active participants in determining our future."

In addition, same-day and automatic voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting were implemented in Michigan for the 2022 election.

To view the full report, visit here.