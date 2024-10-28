Michigan woman wins $1.72 million Lotto 47 jackpot

JD Vance returns to Michigan, McDonald's puts quarter pounder back on menu and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 62-year-old Macomb County woman is $1.72 million richer after winning the Lotto 47 jackpot.

The 62-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers on Sept. 25: 04-12-25-33-41-47. She bought the ticket online.

"I play Lotto 47 online often and I always had a feeling I would win the jackpot one day," said the player in a statement. "I was so excited when I saw the email from the Michigan Lottery notifying me of my $1.72 million jackpot win! I called my son and daughter-in-law to tell them the news, but I had a hard time getting the words out because I was so stunned."

The woman elected to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million. She plans to buy a house and help her family.

"The power of positive thinking paid off for this lucky player, who won the $1.7 million Lotto 47 jackpot," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Dreaming about life-changing jackpots and how they could impact your life is fun, but it is important to play responsibly. Our online games feature several tools that help promote safe, responsible, play."

Each Lotto 47 play costs $1. Players pick six numbers from 1 to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play can be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in nightly Double Play drawings.

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.