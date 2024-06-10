Michigan woman, 9-year-old son reported missing after previous domestic violence report
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a Michigan woman and her 9-year-old son after they were reported missing following a previous domestic violence complaint that state police investigated.
On May 20, troopers responded to a domestic violence report that involved Brittany Parker and her boyfriend in Ingham County's Vevay Township.
Authorities did not make any arrests at the time of that incident.
A few days after that, her family members reported Parker and her 9-year-old son, Andre, missing, according to state police.
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but state police are assisting because they responded to the original domestic violence call.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-676-8251.