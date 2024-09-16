Michigan woman sentenced for embezzling more than $86,000 from elderly woman

2 shot at Eastern Market, barricaded gunman shot in Farmington Hills and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $86,000 from an elderly woman who she was appointed guardian.

Lisa Marie Tramski, 57, of Burtchville, was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to $51,600.75 in restitution. In July, Tramski pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of $50,000 or more, but less than $100,000.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, Tramski was appointed by a court to be a guardian for the victim in early 2018. The victim died just weeks later, and in the week leading up to the victim's death, Tramski had her sign a will leaving everything to her. Officials say despite knowing there would be legal challenges to the will, Tramski took $86,033.75 from the woman's accounts. A probate court later declared the will invalid.

"Guardians and conservators are appointed to care for those they serve, not exploit or steal from them in their time of need," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "My office remains committed to pursuing those who abuse their positions and advocating for stronger legislation to better protect elders from harm."

The attorney general's office says more than 100,000 older adults in the state are victims of abuse, exploitation or neglect.

Michigan residents can report elder abuse by calling 855-444-3911.