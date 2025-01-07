Michigan woman, 26, dies after struck by vehicle while walking in Washtenaw County

Human remains found near Detroit home, Lions playoff tickets sold out and more top stories

Human remains found near Detroit home, Lions playoff tickets sold out and more top stories

Human remains found near Detroit home, Lions playoff tickets sold out and more top stories

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while walking Monday afternoon in Pittsfield Township.

The incident happened at about 6:13 p.m. in the area of Carpenter and Packard roads.

Police say the Ann Arbor woman was crossing Carpenter Road at a crosswalk when a vehicle struck the woman. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had a green traffic signal when the incident occurred.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsfield police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Police do not believe speed and reckless driving were factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department.