Michigan woman dies after 94-year-old driver runs over her in crash

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman has died after a 94-year-old driver crashed into her car, accelerated further and ran over her on Thursday in Wixom.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 59-year-old woman from Novi was driving a 2024 Honda CR-V when she was stopped behind a 2022 Ford F-350 in traffic on South Wixom Road at Sams Way. Authorities say a 2010 Nissan Versa, driven by the 94-year-old, failed to stop and struck the Honda CR-V.

The 59-year-old woman got out of her car and was standing near the driver's door when the 94-year-old Nissan driver accelerated and hit the Honda CR-V again, running over the woman and trapping her underneath their car. The second crash caused the Honda CR-V to hit the Ford F-350, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died from her injuries.

The 94-year-old driver and the driver of the F-350 were not hurt in the crash. They are both cooperating with police in the investigation.

The sheriff's office said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors and it is unknown what caused the driver of the Nissan to accelerate.