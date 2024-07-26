Detroit woman, 73, convicted after stealing over $90,000 in Social Security benefits, officials say

Funeral for fallen Melvindale officer, no decision on retrial in Samantha Woll case and more stories

Funeral for fallen Melvindale officer, no decision on retrial in Samantha Woll case and more stories

Funeral for fallen Melvindale officer, no decision on retrial in Samantha Woll case and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 73-year-old Detroit woman was convicted by a jury in connection to stealing more than $90,000 in Social Security funding, officials said.

Ernestine Hogue, who is also known as Ernestine Calhoun, was convicted after a two-day trial in Ann Arbor, marking her fourth federal felony conviction for fraud.

From 2003-2015, Hogue collected disability benefits under a second name, even though she was working under her actual identity, the complaint said.

She used a second Social Security number under the name Ernestine Calhoun to carry out the scheme.

Hogue also made several false statements to the Social Security Administration to hide her employment status. Over the course of this scheme, Hogue obtained $91,461.60 in government funding that she wasn't authorized to.

"This defendant worked (and lied about working) while receiving Social Security disability benefits—benefits meant for people who are unable to work," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "Our office stands ready to aggressively prosecute those who steal from taxpayers and programs designed to help those in need."