Lenawee County woman charged in fatal drunk driving crash that killed 72-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) — A 38-year-old Tecumseh woman has been charged in connection to a fatal drunk driving crash in August that killed a 72-year-old man.

Michigan State Police say Holly Schmidt was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on Tecumseh Clinton Highway when she reportedly struck a GMC Terrain traveling northbound around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2024.

The driver, a 72-year-old man from Clinton, was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 75-year-old Clinton woman, was seriously injured in the crash and had to be taken by Survival Flight to the University of Michigan Hospital.

Police say Schmidt cooperated with the investigators and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Following a months-long investigation, Schmidt was arrested Wednesday without incident and held at the Lenawee County Jail.

She was arraigned Thursday on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. Schmidt was issued a $75,000 bond.