Michigan woman allegedly tried to fly from Boston to London with 74 pounds of cannabis

BOSTON (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-area woman was charged after she allegedly tried to get on a flight to London from Boston with 74 pounds of cannabis, which would have had a street value of $370,000, officials said.

Nalexus Palmer, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana between 50 and 100 pounds, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

On Saturday, April 30, troopers were called to Logan Airport after receiving a report that U.S. Customs and Border Protections seized 74 pounds of suspect cannabis from a passenger, who was later identified as Palmer.

Authorities seized two large suitcases that had several vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis inside, and each bag had an Apple AirTag with them.

Palmer flew from Detroit to Boston and was planning to fly from Boston to London, officials said.

She told authorities that she didn't know the cannabis was inside the bags and that a woman, who she did not know, dropped them off to her earlier that same day.

In addition, Palmer said a man whose name she didn't know organized the suitcase drop off. She told authorities she met the man in Atlanta four years ago and he gives her money through Zelle and Cash App.

This man was allegedly going to give her cash for a car once she got to London.

Cannabis has an illicit-market street value of approximately $5,000 per pound in London, officials said.

"While laws regarding simple possession in Michigan, Massachusetts and many other states may have changed, laws regarding marijuana trafficking haven't, and anyone thinking they can move large quantities across state or international lines is taking a major risk. This defendant discovered that very quickly over the weekend," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

A Boston judge set Palmer's bail at $3,000 and she had to surrender her passport. She must also stay away from Logan Airport, besides for legitimate travel.

Palmer's probable cause conference is scheduled for May 24.