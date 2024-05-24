Watch CBS News
Detroit woman, 26, injured after falling asleep, crashing on I-94 in Macomb County, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Detroit woman is injured after she fell asleep behind the wheel, prompting a rollover crash on I-94 Friday morning, state police said. 

The passenger in the vehicle told troopers they were traveling westbound on I-94 near 9 Mile Road when the driver fell asleep. 

This caused the vehicle to go off the road up the embankment, overturn and roll back onto the freeway. 

State police say the driver is in stable condition at a local hospital. The passenger suffered minor injuries. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The freeway was closed this morning for authorities to investigate. 

