Michigan Wolverines end losing streak in Columbus, beat Ohio State 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS DETROIT) - It was a contrast in emotions -- Michigan fans expressing their ultimate joy, while those embracing in the scarlet and gray of Buckeye nation were paralyzed in shock.

The maize and blue faithful may have been outnumbered, still they are now pointing toward bigger digits with a Big Ten championship battle with Purdue on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Michigan won easily but did it without the usual contribution of All-American candidate running back Blake Corum, who watched from much of the game from sideline.

"I was so happy we won. This is my family. Let's go celebrate," Corum said.

Another hero who did play was sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, throwing for three touchdowns, two of them to Corneilus Johnson.

"We had really a hard week with Thanksgiving, Coach wanted us to stay. J.J has been the man and now ya'll know, J.J. has been the man," said Wolverine linebacker Eyabi Okie.

After trailing 20-17 in the first half, the Wolverines outscored Ohio State 28-3, the 21-3 fourth quarter said a lot about the Michigan defense.

"It showed the heart that we got,. the resilience that we got and what every successful defense needs," said Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

This was Michigan's first win at Ohio State since 2000.