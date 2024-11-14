Michigan window cleaning company fined $29K for breaking child labor laws

(CBS DETROIT) — A Grand Rapids window cleaning company must pay $29,210 in fines after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found it violated child labor laws when it employed three children to clean residential windows and gutters and install Christmas lights.

According to the investigation, Absolutely Clean Services Inc. violated child labor laws by having the three minors perform tasks that the DOL considers off-limits for people under the age of 18. One of the minors reportedly suffered serious injuries and required surgery after falling from a roof.

"A child was injured while working a dangerous job for which they never should have been hired. There is no excuse for violating the law and putting children at risk," said DOL Wage and Hour Division District Director Mary O'Rourke in a statement. "Nearly 100 years ago, federal child labor laws were enacted to prevent employers from jeopardizing the safety and well-being of young workers."

Investigators say Absolutely Clean Services allowed two children to operate a vehicle with a gross weight of over 6,000 pounds and did not maintain accurate employee records, including the date of birth of at least one of the minor employees.

"Employers have no business employing minors to work on roofs or drive cars on public roads," said DOL Regional Solicitor Christine Z. Heri. "Every company employing minors has the paramount responsibility to make sure they are kept safe, and — as this case demonstrates — the department will use every legal resource available to protect them."

Officials say the company made an initial payment of $14,605 and must pay the remaining balance due by Jan. 6, 2025.