Michigan teen threatens to "shoot up" classroom with gun he received as Christmas present, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of threatening to "shoot up" a Hillsdale County middle school classroom with a gun he received as a Christmas gift, officials said. 

On Jan. 30, the teen reportedly made several specific threats to another student to "shoot up" a classroom at Jonesville Middle School in Jonesville. 

"The suspect was specific with his threat, identifying the classroom, which hour he would carry out the attack, and what type of weapon he would use. The suspect stated that he would carry out the attack utilizing a weapon that he received as a Christmas present last year," police wrote in a statement. 

A student who heard the teen make the threat told his mother about what he heard, and she reported the threat to the police.

Detectives conducted several interviews with other students who heard the threat, as well as with the teen accused of issuing the threat and his mother. After determining it was a valid threat, police executed a search warrant of the teen's home, where they recovered numerous firearms. 

Officials say the teen acted alone, and there is no threat to the community. Out of precaution, Hillsdale Community Schools were closed on Friday.

MSP says the incident shows the importance of coming forward and alerting police about potential safety threats. 

The teen is currently lodged at the Hillsdale County Youth Home. 

An investigation is ongoing and the Hillsdale County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case to determine potential charges.

