Michigan teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of Detroit woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills teen is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Detroit woman last month.
The 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen was arraigned on Thursday in the 36th District Court and received a $200,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.
Prosecutors say on July 13, the teen allegedly shot Tavita Hunter during an altercation.
Detroit police were called at about 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Cardoni and Robinwood streets in Detroit and found Hunter on the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police allege that during the altercation, the teen pulled out a gun and shot Hunter before leaving the scene.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.