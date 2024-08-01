Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of Detroit woman

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories
Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Farmington Hills teen is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Detroit woman last month.

The 17-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen was arraigned on Thursday in the 36th District Court and received a $200,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. 

Prosecutors say on July 13, the teen allegedly shot Tavita Hunter during an altercation.

Detroit police were called at about 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Cardoni and Robinwood streets in Detroit and found Hunter on the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police allege that during the altercation, the teen pulled out a gun and shot Hunter before leaving the scene.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.