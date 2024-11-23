New Michigan task force focusing on reducing violence against Indigenous people

Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A new state task force will look to address the high rates of violence against Indigenous people in Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the Missing or Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) Task Force will consist of tribal, federal, and state and local prosecutors, law enforcement officers, victim advocates and human services specialists.

According to a federal study, more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime.

Nessel says one of the focuses for the task force will be to improve the investigation and prosecution of missing or murdered Indigenous people.

"By prosecuting and tackling the root causes of these crimes, working directly with this broad coalition of MMIP Task Force members, we can build safer communities and pave the way for justice for the families and victims impacted by this crisis," Nessel said in a written statement Friday.

The group will also work to create a "holistic, victim-centered and culturally honoring honoring approach to prevention, response, and support."

State officials have created a new tip line for people to report about missing or murdered Indigenous people in Michigan: 517-284-0008.

"Too many of our sisters and brothers live with the devastation of having prematurely lost a loved one due to violence," Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, said in a written statement. "We hope that this new collaboration will build upon and advance our previous efforts to make a meaningful difference."

Officials with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Gun Lake Tribe, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians are also supporting the new task force.

The Department of Attorney General held the group's first meeting in September, with the next scheduled for December.