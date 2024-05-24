Michigan State University wants help in naming new autonomous bus

Car in Southwest Detroit sinkhole, Pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University is seeking the public's help in naming its new autonomous bus.

The university says it received more than 120 names from students and has narrowed it down to four names for the public to vote on. The students whose name was selected in the final round have been notified.

The new 28-foot-long bus will be in operation in the fall. It features 22 seats and an automatic ramp and wheelchair securement section. University officials say the bus is the result of a collaboration between MSU Mobility and the software company ADASTEC.

Voters can select from the following names: SpartanXpress, Spartanomous, Spartabus and Campus Cruiser. Anyone interested in voting can do so online by 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

The winner will receive free spin scooter rides on campus for a year and see the winning name on the bus.