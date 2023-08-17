Michigan State University upgrades campus security ahead of fall semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Move-in day at Michigan State University is less than a week away, and over the summer, the school has been hard at work improving safety and security.

"MSU police and Public Safety, we've been working on a number of security enhancements to our security portfolio that we have here on campus," said Dana Whyte, spokesperson for the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.

MSU students will have access to alerts via text, email, phone call, app and even voice announcements broadcast through the campus' weather sirens.

"Download the Safe MSU app, that just has information about a bunch of safety resources that we have here on campus, including alerts, it has access to safe rides, how to contact police in an emergency, a virtual friend walk feature," Whyte said. "So that has all of the safety research resources that we offer in one place, and that's another great resource for students."

Students and faculty will need their MSU ID cars to enter on-campus buildings outside of normal class hours. Each building now has key fob access and will be monitored by staff.

"That will be the same as the spring semester. Those hours where you will need just your MSU ID to come in. and the hours are between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. You'll need your key card to enter," she said.

MSU has created a new operations center that consolidates camera footage and emergency alerts for better real-time monitoring on campus.

"This will be a 24-hour fully-staffed center that will monitor cameras and be able to send MSU alerts and just be a center for all of those security functions that are on campus," Whyte said. "We have hired staff to staff the center full time. They are already onboarded, and they've begun their training, and we're excited about that and getting that fully up and running during this fall semester."