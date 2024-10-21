Video shows Michigan State trooper rescuing dog stuck in gas line hole
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper helped rescue a dog stuck in a gas line hole in Berrien County.
Trooper Justin Van Nui from MSP's Niles Post responded to a call of a dog stuck in a large hole on Oct. 10. According to police, 11-year-old Sophie and her owner were out walking when she accidentally fell into a 5- to 6-foot-deep gas line hole around 10 p.m. on Orchard Drive in Watervliet Township.
Bodycam footage shows Trooper Van Nuil using a welch hitch to secure Sophie and pull her out of the hole unharmed.
Once rescued, police say Sophie and her owner finished their customary nightly walk.