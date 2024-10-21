Video shows Michigan State trooper rescuing dog stuck in gas line hole

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State Police trooper helped rescue a dog stuck in a gas line hole in Berrien County.

Trooper Justin Van Nui from MSP's Niles Post responded to a call of a dog stuck in a large hole on Oct. 10. According to police, 11-year-old Sophie and her owner were out walking when she accidentally fell into a 5- to 6-foot-deep gas line hole around 10 p.m. on Orchard Drive in Watervliet Township.

Our number goal is to protect and serve the entire community, be it our beloved residents or their precious furry family members. 11-year-old Sophie and her owner couldn't have been more relieved when Niles Post Tpr. Justin Van Nuil responded to a dog trapped in a large hole last… pic.twitter.com/Ko34pZAhKL — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) October 18, 2024

Bodycam footage shows Trooper Van Nuil using a welch hitch to secure Sophie and pull her out of the hole unharmed.

Once rescued, police say Sophie and her owner finished their customary nightly walk.