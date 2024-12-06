Michigan State Police troopers recognized for saving woman found unresponsive in vehicle

Michigan State Police Troopers Noah Misiak (left) and Rachel Olesen were recognized for saving a woman's life after finding her unresponsive in her vehicle. Michigan State Police

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan State Police troopers in the Upper Peninsula are being recognized for saving a woman's life after finding her unresponsive in a car on Thursday.

Troopers Rachel Olesen and Noah Misiak from MSP's eighth district responded to a report about a 60-year-old woman in the passenger seat of a car on South Mackinac Trail in Sault Ste. Marie. With the help of the woman's son, the troopers removed the woman from the car and began performing CPR, MSP said in a social media post.

"Thanks to the quick actions of the troopers and EMS who arrived shortly after the troopers, the woman regained a pulse while en route to MyMichigan Medical Center for further treatment. The woman was later reported to be in stable condition by hospital staff," MSP said in the post.

MSP says Misiak was on his fourth day on the job after graduating from recruit school.

"We are proud of Trooper Olesen and Trooper Misiak for their efforts to help save a life," said MSP Lt. Ben Eckola in a statement. "They responded quickly and professionally. Although it was just his fourth day working since graduating from recruit school, Trooper Misiak demonstrated skill and composure. MSP also thanks the City of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and their personnel for their fast and effective response."