Michigan State Police investigate two freeway shootings within 24 hours

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating two freeway shootings that happened over the weekend in Detroit within less than 24 hours of each other.

The first shooting happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 75, the second later in the day at the Lodge Freeway.

According to MSP, a driver was shot at about 1 a.m. Saturday while heading north on I-75 near Holbrook in Detroit. The victim told police that one driver cut the other driver off, and expletives and hand gestures were exchanged before the trigger was pulled. The vehicle was hit, but the driver wasn't injured.

Later that day, at about 3:30 p.m., MSP shut down all lanes of the Lodge after a minor crash near Seven Mile Road, and the freeway ended with both drivers leaving the scene and exchanging expletives before shots were fired on the freeway near Wyoming Avenue. A woman reported another driver shot at her, but she wasn't injured.

Police confirmed both incidents were isolated and related to road rage. A Detroit artist who goes by his stage name, Kazzie the Gypsy, shared his advice for handling rage on the road.

"Leave. Leave right then. Don't stick around, don't try to do all that. Don't try to talk to people you can tell aren't mentally there," he told CBS News Detroit.

MSP says at one point, officers were faced with what they're calling "organized" shootings, but now, it's road rage, and police say both shootings Saturday were completely avoidable.