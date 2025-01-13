Michigan State Police adds first electric vehicle to patrol fleet

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been added to the Michigan State Police fleet, becoming the first battery electric vehicle on patrol within the department.

This specific vehicle, according to Monday's announcement, is assigned to the State Security Operations Section. These armed, uniformed officers specialize in general law enforcement and security services for state facilities in the Lansing area.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to research, in real time, how a battery electric vehicle performs on patrol," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP said in the press release.

"Our state properties security officers patrol a substantially smaller number of miles per day than our troopers and motor carrier officers, within city limits and at lower speeds, coupled with the availability of charging infrastructure in downtown Lansing, making this the ideal environment to test the capabilities of a police-package battery electric vehicle."

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E has an estimated 270 miles of range, according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Michigan State Police participate in testing and evaluating police vehicles from various manufacturers, including alternative fuel vehicles. Lt. Nicholas Darlington, commander of the Precision Driving Unit, said hybrid vehicles are already used within the department, and officers started testing battery electric vehicles in 2022.

"Adding this battery electric vehicle to our patrol fleet will allow us to study the vehicle's performance long-term to determine if there is a potential for cost savings and broader applicability within our fleet," Darlington said.