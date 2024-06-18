Michigan State Police investigating after body found on I-96 in Detroit

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a body was found on I-96 in Detroit Tuesday morning.

The body was located at 6:20 a.m. on the eastbound shoulder of the freeway near Schaefer.

State police say the local lanes of I-96 are currently closed at Southfield, and traffic is being diverted to the express lanes.

Drivers should expect delays while authorities investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.