Michigan State Police investigating after body found on I-96 in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a body was found on I-96 in Detroit Tuesday morning. 

The body was located at 6:20 a.m. on the eastbound shoulder of the freeway near Schaefer. 

State police say the local lanes of I-96 are currently closed at Southfield, and traffic is being diverted to the express lanes.

Drivers should expect delays while authorities investigate. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 7:01 AM EDT

