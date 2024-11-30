Michigan State overpowered by Rutgers 41-14

GM plant explosion injures one worker, Vigil held for victims of house fire, and more top stories

Michigan State was dominated by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 41-14 in a wintry regular-season finale for both teams.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Antwan Raymond added two scoring runs and Jai Patel kicked four field goals in Saturday's win.

The Scarlet Knights scored on eight of its nine possessions in the game that was played in blowing snow and wind chills in the teens.

It is the first time since 2014 that the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) have registered seven wins in the regular season and the first time that Rutgers has won four Big Ten games.

The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) lost four of their last five games and failed to earn bowl eligibility for third consecutive year.

Michigan State opened the scoring on its first possession with Nate Carter's 25-yard touchdown run. Rutgers responded in five plays with Monangai running for a 7-yard score.

The Scarlett Knights took the lead for good when Patel connected on a 25-yard field goal with 7:29 left in the first quarter. His kick was set up when a snapped went through Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley's hands and was recovered at the 1-yard line.

In the second quarter Rutgers added a 13-yard touchdown run by Antwan Raymond and a pair of field goals by Patel to go up 23-7.

The Scarlett Knights' Athan Kaliakmanis tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ian Strong and a two-point conversion pass to KJ Duff in the third quarter and Patel made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to build the margin to 34-7. The Spartans last touchdown came on Aidan Chiles' 5-yard throw to Jack Velling. Raymond closed the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The game was slightly delayed with 3:38 remaining in the first half when Spartan defensive back Jaylen Thompson was carted off the field after his head appeared to hit the ground while tackling Monangai along the sidelines.

After the Spartans took a brief lead, the Scarlett Knights controlled all phases of the game. The defense prevented Michigan State from moving the ball, the offense was able to convert seven of 13 third downs and special teams hit all four of its field goal attempts.

The Spartans continued to struggle on defense. They failed to put pressure on the quarterback and could not get off the field. Michigan State totaled only one sack and Rutgers were able to run 70 plays.

Michigan State waits to learn whether there are any bowl spots remaining for 5-7 teams.