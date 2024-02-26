Michigan residents in nine counties can request more time file taxes. Here's why

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents in nine Michigan counties can get more to file their tax returns this year. But why?

On Feb. 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) granted tax relief for Michigan residents affected by severe storms after President Joe Biden made federal funding available for nine Michigan counties by approving a disaster declaration.

Due to this, the Michigan Department of Treasury is giving residents impacted by a disaster more time to get state tax relief.

Taxpayers who live in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties can request more time to file their state tax returns and pay state tax bills with the penalties and fees waived.

Last year, from Aug. 24 to 26, these counties were impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

If anyone cannot meet the deadline because of this, they are urged to contact the Treasury for assistance related to the disaster tax relief.

Individuals should call 517-636-4486, and businesses should call 517-636-6925.

"A natural disaster can be devastating both personally and financially," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "By providing tax relief, disaster survivors will have more time to focus on recovering and getting their lives back to a sense of normalcy. Taxpayers should reach out to us to learn more about the process for obtaining this relief."

If a resident opts to mail their requests regarding disaster tax relief, they must include the following:

Name and account number of the individual or business taxpayer.

Reason for the relief request.

Taxpayer address within one disaster area or address of the tax preparer located in the disaster area

This information should then be sent to the following address:

Michigan Department of Treasury

Attn: Disaster Tax Relief

Lansing, Michigan 48922

For more information, visit the Michigan Department of Treasury's website.