Michigan Republican lawmakers introduce articles of impeachment against AG Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Rep. Jim DeSana introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Dana Nessel late Thursday during the final late-night session of the legislative term.

"The state legislature, and specifically the House of Representatives, is the sole authority for oversight over the attorney general," said DeSana. "It takes a high threshold to bring something like this. You have to see factual information that you feel has been a breach of someone's oath of office, malfeasance, corruption. And I believe, in this case, we potentially have all three."

DeSana's effort was co-sponsored along party lines by seven Republican state representatives, including Joseph Fox, Matt Maddox, Angela Rigas, and Steve Carra. The effort cannot move forward, at least for the time being, and came in the final hours of the legislative session Thursday.

"This throws it into Speaker Joseph Tate's hands," DeSana said. "He can either decide that these are real allegations and real things that happen that need to be investigated and need to be brought to the House of Representatives, or he can simply ignore it."

With the session adjourned, there can't be any movement on those articles of impeachment until lawmakers come back into session.

Nessel's office did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.