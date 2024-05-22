Michigan reports its first human case of bird flu, the second in the U.S.

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the state's first human case of the bird flu virus.

The virus, also known as bird flu, was detected in a resident who had been exposed to livestock infected with the flu. MDHHS said the farmworker experienced mild symptoms and has recovered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the second in the United States. In March, the virus was detected in Texas, where a farmworker was exposed to dairy cattle presumed to be infected.

Health officials said despite the newest case, the risk against humans remains low.

"Michigan has led a swift public health response, and we have been tracking this situation closely since influenza A (H5N1) was detected in poultry and dairy herds in Michigan. Farmworkers who have been exposed to impacted animals have been asked to report even mild symptoms, and testing for the virus has been made available," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "The current health risk to the general public remains low. This virus is being closely monitored, and we have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission at this point. This is exactly how public health is meant to work, in early detection and monitoring of new and emerging illnesses."

The first case was detected this year in dairy herds that came to Michigan from Texas. Since then, it has been found in multiple counties, causing Michigan egg producer Herbuck's Poultry Ranch to lay off about 400 employees. The company said the virus impacted its hen population at some farms in Ionia County.

In the last two days, the virus was detected in four new dairy herds in Clinton, Gratiot and Ionia counties.

Earlier this month, state Department of Agriculure and Rural Development issued guidance to help producers reduce the spread. The order went into effect on May 8.

Under the order, all Michigan dairy farms and poultry operations must implement the following:

Designate a biosecurity manager

Designate a line of separation to represent the perimeter of a secure area, limiting access points

Establish cleaning and disinfection practices and procedures at those access points for both vehicles and individuals, including deliveries of feed and other supplies, and training for employees

Establish a logbook maintaining a record of all vehicles and of individuals who have gotten out of vehicles and crossed those access points, to be retained and made available for examination upon request by MDARD.