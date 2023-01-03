Michigan ranked No.4 for most people moving out of the state

(CBS DETROIT) - People continue to move to lower-density areas, and Michigan ranked among the top ten states that they are leaving.

According to a study from United Van Lines, a moving company, Michigan ranked No. 4 on the list of most people moving out of the state.

Here is the list of the top ten outbound states for 2022:

New Jersey Illinois New York Michigan Wyoming Pennsylvania Massachusetts Nebraska Louisiana California

The study found that people moved to lower-density areas due to different lifestyle preferences such as changing careers, retirement and the desire to be closer to family.

"Key factors like retirement, wanting to be closer to family and lifestyle changes influenced by the pandemic along with current housing prices drove moving patterns in 2022," Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. "The United Van Lines study encompasses data that Americans are now moving from bigger to smaller cities, mostly in the South, some in the West, but even an increase of migration to the Northeast, which has not been typical. We're also seeing younger Millennials migrating to vibrant, metropolitan economies, like Washington, D.C. and Portland, Oregon."

Here are the top ten inbound states for 2022:

Vermont Oregon Rhode Island South Carolina Delaware North Carolina Washington, D.C. South Dakota New Mexico Alabama

Vermont, Oregon, South Dakota and New Mexico are some of the least densely populated states in the country.

According to the study, the percentage of inbound migration in Michigan is 42.2%, and the percentage of outbound migration is 57.8%.

To view the full study, visit here.