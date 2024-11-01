Michigan's Star 105.7 radio station kicks off 24/7 Christmas music series

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Goodbye, Halloween. Hello, Christmas (54 days early).

The holiday spirit is already in the air as Star 105.7 in Grand Rapids kicks off the season with continuous Christmas music at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The station started the annual series at 6:56 a.m. with Elton John's "Step Into Christmas," followed by Mariah Carey's iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You," according to its website.

Other songs played on Friday included "Last Christmas" by Wham!, Frank Sinatra's "Jingle Bells," the Jackson 5's "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," Bing Crosby's "Let It Snow! "Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" and Johnny Mathis's "Sleigh Ride."

So, if you're in the holiday spirit, you can listen to Star 105.7 on its website or on iHeart Radio.